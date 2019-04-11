Protest against Star Barn to fight for LGTBQ rights happening in Elizabethtown Square

LANCASTER COUNTY -- A rally originally planned to take place in front of the Star Barn in West Donegal Township is being moved to Elizabethtown.

The rally was originally supposed to be held ahead of the annual meeting for the group Discover Lancaster but that event is no longer happening.

The protest organizers still want to stand up for their LGBTQ rights and will move their protest to the Elizabethtown Square.

The wedding venue is currently under fire for closing its door on same-sex weddings.

The owner of the Star Barn in West Donegal Township says he is standing by his religious beliefs and if the one being discriminated against.

In a statement to FOX43 last week owner David Abel wrote "The faith belief of same-sex couples is in direct contradiction to my two thousand plus year church’s teaching regarding marriage, which is fully biblically based."

Following the news that the Star Barn would continue to prohibit gay weddings some groups stated that they would cancel any events planned at the Lancaster County venue.

Until Wednesday, Discover Lancaster was not one of them. The tourism agency was scheduled to host their annual meeting at the Star Barn on Thursday morning.

Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman urged Discover Lancaster to cancel that meeting.

The group Lancaster Stands Up organized a rally ahead of the Discover Lancaster event. The rally is still taking place but the location has changed.

The protest will now take place in the Elizabethtown Square at 1 North Market Street from 11:00 A.M. until Noon.

Organizers of the rally writing on the event facebook page that this is quote “A small but significant victory!” The post went on to say “While local non-discrimination ordinances have been secured for Lancaster City and York, the majority of the state is left unprotected. Protections should not be based on where you live.”

When speaking with legal experts last week FOX43 was told that if a business has religious objections that they may be able to claim that as a reason to not provide their services.

FOX43 will be at the rally happening Thursday. Check back for updates.