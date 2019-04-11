Quiet, yet seasonable, with plenty of clouds and some peaks of sunshine for Thursday

MORE CLOUDS, BUT QUIET: A warm front lifts north on Thursday, bringing more clouds and a breeze to Central PA. Skies are mostly cloudy to start during the morning. Temperatures start in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a light breeze. As the warm front lifts north the rest of the day, it keeps plenty of clouds in place during the afternoon, but there will be breaks of sunshine. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the night. Some haze and fog are likely in spots. Lows dips into the lower 40s. On Friday, a cold front approaches the region. It brings the chance for a few showers during the afternoon, but there should be a decent amount of dry time. Despite clouds and the chance for afternoon showers, temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s. Winds are quite breezy too. More widespread and heavier showers should enter later during the evening, and then they dry out through the rest of the night.

WARMER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A 50/50 weekend is ahead for the region. Saturday is the dry day, with sunshine leading to a few afternoon clouds. It’s much warmer with temperatures back into the 70s for most locations! Sunday brings the next chance for showers. Expect partly sunny skies to start, and then the clouds quickly thicken. The best chance for showers is currently during the afternoon hours, and the coverage looks isolated. Afternoon high temperatures are a bit cooler, with readings in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are expected to become more widespread during the evening and last through the night.

DRYING NEXT WEEK: Next week dries out, with nearly seasonable temperatures. Monday brings showers during the early morning, but they should clear out and give way to partly sunny skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies once again. Temperatures are slightly higher, with readings in the lower 60s. The warming continues for Wednesday! Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!