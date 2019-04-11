Rutter’s files lawsuit over township’s ordinance prohibiting video gaming terminals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Rutter’s is fighting back and taking legal action after its plans to put in video gambling machines its West Hempfield Township store hit an unexpected road block.

Court documents show the township allegedly revised an ordinance prohibiting accessory uses including video gaming terminals after the convenience store located on Hempland Road had already discussed its plans with the township zoning officer in December.

Rutter’s alleges it never heard from township supervisors on a decision and failed to properly advertise what the proposed ordinance revisions meant to the public.

On the townships website, meeting minutes from January 7 show that board supervisors authorized changes to the ordinance less than a month after Rutter’s proposed its plans to them.

FOX43 went to township offices for answers, however they declined to speak on camera.

Rutter's also declined to speak to FOX43 due to litigation.