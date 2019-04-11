× State Police announce latest developments in investigation of man’s homicide death along I-81 in February

HARRISBURG — State Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 46-year-old New Jersey man found lying dead next to his vehicle on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County in February.

Tyrone M. Shaw, of Roselle Park, NJ, was found dead of a gunshot wound on I-81 North at Mile Post 75.4 in West Hanover Township, about a mile south of Exit 77, on Feb. 4, State Police say.

Police have determined the victim visited the Harrisburg area between 5 and 7 p.m. on the day he died. He was killed after his vehicle became disabled on the shoulder of the highway, according to police.

Troopers have developed a timeline of events for the victim, as well as persons of interest in both the Harrisburg and Newark, NJ areas, police say.

It was initially reported that the victim’s death may have been in response to a road rage incident, but police say they’ve determined that was not the case.

Investigators say they’ve received numerous tips from the public that have been of great assistance in furthering the investigation, but they are still looking for more information from anyone who might have witnessed the victim’s black GMC Yukon SUV between 7:10 and 7:30 p.m. on the night of the incident. The vehicle became disabled on the right shoulder of the I-81 north at mile post 75.4 with a flat driver side rear tire at approximately 7:10, police say.

Additionally, anyone who may have seen the victim or his vehicle in or around the Harrisburg area on 02/04/19 is asked to contact State Police at 717-671-7500.