York County man accused of attacking nurse at Cumberland County hospital

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — A 23-year-old York County man has been charged with assault after police say he attacked a registered nurse at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital earlier this month.

Kyle Christian Steele, of Dillsburg, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, which occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on April 1, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

Police say Steele kicked in a door at the hospital, which disrupted patients. When the nurse attempted to stop him, Steele allegedly became aggressive, pulling on the nurse’s lanyard to force his head downward. Steele then struck the nurse on the top of his head with his hand, which was in a cast at the time, police say. He allegedly struck the nurse twice more in the head and face.

The victim suffered a concussion, bruises, and lacerations around his head and face from the attack, according to police.