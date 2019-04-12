Allegheny County man accused of fleeing from police after performing stunts on dirt bike in Newville

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Newville Police have charged a 20-year-old Allegheny County man accused of fleeing from police who were trying to stop him from performing stunts on a dirt bike earlier this year.

John Grambo, of Coraopolis, has been identified as the driver of a KTM dirt bike that was seen doing wheelies and brake checks in the first block of North High Street at 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 16, police say.

An officer who saw Grambo performing the stunts attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Grambo accelerated toward the intersection of North High and West Main Streets, nearly crashing into a truck as he turned onto Main Street, police say.

The dirt bike was last seen heading west on West Main Street at a high rate of speed.

Grambo was identified as the driver after a police investigation.

He was charged on Feb. 20, police say.

