Cornwall man charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Cornwall man with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and disorderly conduct.

The charges against 24-year-old Christian Fetrow stem from a reported domestic incident Thursday in the 300 block of Granite Street.

Police say Fetrow and another individual got into a verbal altercation. After the argument, Fetrow went to an upstairs bedroom and as he was trying to unload his gun, it accidentally discharged, the criminal complaint says. An officer, who was called to the scene, located a hole in a mattress.

Police note that other individual was downstairs in the living room when the firearm went off.

Fetrow was placed in Lebanon County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.