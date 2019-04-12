× Court upholds re-sentencing for man who killed adoptive parents back in 2001

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Superior Court Friday upheld the re-sentencing of Michael Bourgeois, who murdered his adoptive parents in 2001.

Bourgeois, now 34, was re-sentenced to 80 years to life in October 2017 in connection to killing Terry and Lucy Smith in their Ephrata home when he was 17 years old.

The Lancaster County man was originally sentenced to life in prison in 2001. He had to be re-sentenced due to the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that declared life sentences against juveniles unconstitutional.