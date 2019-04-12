× Denver man to serve at least six years in prison on several weapons, drugs charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man will serve at least six years in prison for a pair of weapons and drug-related convictions.

James Simmons, 49, was sentenced to 6-12 years in prison and pleading guilty in January to several felonies and misdemeanors.

In January 2018, police search Simmons’ home on Corey Drive and found methamphetamine, heroin, a sawed-off Mossberg shotgun, and a collapsible baton.

After posting bail, Simmons was found with heroin and methamphetamine during a March 2018 traffic stop in Denver.

Before sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse stressed that Simmons resumed dealing drugs while out on bail.

Now, he will serve time.