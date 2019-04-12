Here are the movies and shows coming to Disney+
Get ready to binge watch some of your favorite movies and shows on Disney+, where subscribers will find everything from “Frozen” to “The Simpsons.”
Disney’s new streaming service will launch in North America on November 12, 2019. It will cost $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. That’s half of what Netflix charges for its standard plan.
By the end of the first year, Disney says the service will have more than 7,500 TV episodes and 500 movies.
Here’s some of what will be available:
Live Action Series
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (available at launch)
The Mandalorian (available at launch)
Diary of a Female President (launching in year one)
The Falcon and the Winter Solider (launching in year one)
Loki (launching in Year Two)
Untitled Cassian Andor Series (launching in year two)
WandaVision (launching in year ywo)
Animated Series & Shorts
Forky Asks a Question (available at launch)
SparkShorts (available at launch)
Lamp Life (launching in year one)
Monsters at Work (launching in year one)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (launching in year one)
Marvel’s What If…? (launching in year one)
Documentaries, Unscripted Series & Live Specials
Encore! (available at launch)
Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series (available at launch)
Marvel’s Hero Project (available at launch)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (available at launch)
Be Our Chef (launching in year one)
Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (launching in year one)
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (launching in year one)
Magic of Animal Kingdom (launching in year one)
Marvel’s 616 (launching in year one)
(Re)Connect (launching in year one)
Rogue Trip (launching in year one)
Shop Class (launching in year one)
Earthkeepers (launching in year two)
Ink & Paint (launching in year two)
Original Films
Lady & The Tramp (available at launch)
Noelle (launching in year one)
The Phineas and Ferb Movie (launching in year one)
Stargirl (launching in year one)
Timmy Failure (launching in year one)
Togo (launching in year one)
Recent Releases
Captain Marvel
Dumbo
Avengers: Endgame
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Frozen 2
Star Wars: Episode IX
Library Highlights
Films
101 Dalmatians
A Bug’s Life
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Bambi
Bao
Big Hero 6
Born in China
Cars
Fantasia
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Free Solo
Frozen
Fun and Fancy Free
Hercules
High School Musical
Honey I Shrunk the Kids
Inside Out
Iron Man
Lady and the Tramp
Lilo & Stitch
Mary Poppins
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Moana
Monsters University
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1
Ratatouille
Remember the Titans
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)
Steamboat Willie
The Good Dinosaur
The Incredibles
The Little Mermaid
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Prince & The Pauper (1990)
The Princess Diaries
The Rocketeer
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)
The Sword in the Stone
The Three Caballeros
Thor: The Dark World
Toy Story
Tron (1982)
Up
Wall-E
Zootopia
TV shows
Amazing Planet
Andi Mack (seasons one-three)
Boy Meets World
Brain Games
Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Dr. K’s Exotic Animals
Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet
Drain the Ocean
DuckTales (1987)
DuckTales (2016, season one)
Earth Live
Goof Troop
Great Migrations
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things
Kim Possible
Malcolm in the Middle
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)
Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)
Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Mickey Mouse Shorts
One Strange Rock
Raven’s Home
Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)
That’s So Raven
The Incredible
Dr. Pol
The Simpsons
Unlikely Animal Friends
Wicked Tuna