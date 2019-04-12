× Hershey Bears’ defenseman, Aaron Ness, named to AHL’s second All-Star team

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– With the playoffs set to begin, the AHL has announced that a Hershey Bears’ player has been recognized among the AHL’s best.

Defenseman Aaron Ness was named to the AHL’s second All-Star Team on Thursday.

Ness, 28, has tallied 51 points for the Bears during the regular season, with 5 goals and 46 assists.

His +22 rating leads the Bears, and his 51 points are good for second among AHL defensemen.

Ness will hope to continue to help the Bears through the AHL Playoffs.