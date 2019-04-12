× Highmark lays off 239 IT employees, including 74 at East Pennsboro facility

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Highmark announced Friday it has laid off 239 employees, including 74 at its facility in East Pennsboro Township.

The affected employees worked for HM Health Solutions, a part of the company that works in information technology. The layoffs go into effect immediately, the company said.

“Positions impacted were in the Platform & Technology, Portfolio Management, and Customer Operations organizations,” the company said in a statement. “Those who are displaced by this action, and who are eligible, received severance packages and/or have the opportunity for redeployment within the organization based on their qualifications for open roles.

“While this was a difficult decision, it was made with the best long-term interest of our employees and customers. It will position the company to continue its success in a very competitive market and advance our patient-centered mission in the most effective and efficient manner. HM Health Solutions continues to be on a growth path, with overall staff numbers higher than they were at the end of 2017.”