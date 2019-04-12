Highmark lays off 239 IT employees, including 74 at East Pennsboro facility

Posted 1:57 PM, April 12, 2019, by

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Highmark announced Friday it has laid off 239 employees, including 74 at its facility in East Pennsboro Township.

The affected employees worked for HM Health Solutions, a part of the company that works in information technology. The layoffs go into effect immediately, the company said.

“Positions impacted were in the Platform & Technology, Portfolio Management, and Customer Operations organizations,” the company said in a statement. “Those who are displaced by this action, and who are eligible, received severance packages and/or have the opportunity for redeployment within the organization based on their qualifications for open roles.

“While this was a difficult decision, it was made with the best long-term interest of our employees and customers. It will position the company to continue its success in a very competitive market and advance our patient-centered mission in the most effective and efficient manner. HM Health Solutions continues to be on a growth path, with overall staff numbers higher than they were at the end of 2017.”

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.