Homeless man accused of stealing 3 computers, men’s clothing from Walmart in Manheim Township

Posted 8:42 PM, April 12, 2019, by

Jose Negron

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A homeless man is accused of stealing goods totaling more than $1,200 from Walmart in December and February.

Jose Negron, 34, allegedly took two computers and men’s clothing from the store in Manheim Township on December 2. On February 1, police say Negron stole another computer and more men’s clothing.

The total loss is $1,255.79.

A warrant has been issued for Negron’s arrest. He faces two counts of retail theft.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Negron should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.

