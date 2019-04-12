× Investigators: Wednesday’s shooting on W. Princess Street was justified

YORK — After an investigation by York City Police, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday determined the shooting death of Christian Ivan Gutierrez-Rosado on April 10 was justified, his office announced Friday.

Investigators determined Gutierrez-Rosado was breaking into a home on the 700 block of W. Princess Street when the shooting occurred, Sunday said.

Gutierrez-Rosado was climbed through an upstairs window when the resident fired one shot at him, fatally wounding him.

Gutierrez-Rosado had previously been charged with a felony count of strangulation against one of the residents at the home and was not allowed to be on the property, according to investigators.

“I would like to thank the York City Police Department for its quick work and determination in bringing this incident to a close,” Sunday said.