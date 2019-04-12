It’s National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day!
This national holiday is celebrated every year on April 12.
April is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich month!
Here are some Grilled Cheese Sandwich facts from Mobile Cuisine:
- Man has combined bread with cheese for centuries. Some scholars point to Roman cookbooks that included combining bread and cheese at mealtimes. Some scholars speculate that it was in the 1920’s that someone came up with the idea to not only combine bread with cheese, but also to grill it as well.
- U.S. government cookbooks describe Navy cooks broiling “American cheese filling sandwiches” during World War II.
- The actual term “grilled cheese” doesn’t make an appearance in print until the 1960’s. Before then it was all “melted cheese” or “toasted cheese” sandwiches.
- The most popular additions to a grilled cheese sandwich are bacon, ham and tomato.