Mild and breezy Friday with a chance for showers, then a warm and drier start to the weekend

WARM & BREEZY WITH SHOWER CHANCES: A cold front approaches the region, and it brings the chance for showers. The morning is dry with plenty of clouds. It’s a mild start, with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Conditions should be dry through the midday hours, then there’s the chance for a few showers during the afternoon. There should be a decent amount of dry time for many despite the shower chances. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s even with the shower chance. Winds are quite breezy too, gusting as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour. More widespread and heavier showers should enter later during the evening, and then they dry out through the rest of the night. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible, perhaps even a gusty thunderstorm out west, but severe weather chances are extremely low. Expect lows to fall into the middle to upper 50s.

WARMER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A 50/50 weekend is ahead for the region. Saturday is the dry day, with clouds leading to some more sunshine. It’s much warmer with temperatures back into the 70s for most locations! Sunday brings the next chance for showers. Expect partly sunny skies to start, and then the clouds quickly thicken. The best chance for showers is currently during the afternoon hours, and the coverage looks isolated. Afternoon high temperatures are a bit cooler, with readings in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are expected to become more widespread during the evening and last through the night.

DRYING NEXT WEEK: Next week dries out, with nearly seasonable temperatures. Monday brings showers during the early morning, but they should clear out and give way to partly sunny skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies once again. Temperatures are slightly higher, with readings in the lower 60s. The warming continues for Wednesday! Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday is still warm with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance for a shower. Expect readings in the lower to middle 70s.

