No injuries suffered after crash involving school bus in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a crash involving a school bus.

On April 11 around noon, police responded to a vehicle accident involving an Ephrata School District school bus in the 200 block of Hahnstown Road in Ephrata Township.

An investigation revealed that the bus was stopped to pick up a student and had its stop warning devices activated when a pickup truck, driven by a teenager from Stevens, failed to realize in time that the bus was stopped, and crashed into the back of the vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

The bus suffered light damage and the truck was towed from the scene.