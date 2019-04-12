× Orioles return Rule 5 draft pick, Drew Jackson, to the Dodgers

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have decided to return one of the team’s Rule 5 Draft picks.

The team decided to return IF Drew Jackson to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jackson, 25, appeared in three games with the Orioles, but received just four plate appearances and is still seeking his first major league hit.

He was designated for assignment by the team, and needed to be offered back to the Dodgers, per the rules of the Rule 5 draft.

Now, Jackson is expected to report to the Dodgers’ AAA team.