PennDOT to repair and pave westbound U.S. 22/322 at Route 39

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday that starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, weather permitting, its contractor will begin nighttime milling of the top layer of asphalt and accelerated concrete patching operations in advance of resurfacing a 2,000-foot section of westbound U.S. 22/322 within the Route 39 interchange for Linglestown/Rockville in Susquehanna Township.

The $4,072.278 contract was awarded to Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County, and includes full-width milling of the top layer of asphalt, accelerated concrete patching, resurfacing the highway with a 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, replacement of three overhead signs, and installation of reflective pavement markings. In 2018, concrete repairs, drainage work, pavement reconstruction, and guiderail installation were conducted on this project in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 22/322 from just west of Route 325 in Middle Paxton Township to just east of Route 225 in Dauphin Borough. Work under this entire construction contract is scheduled to be completed in July.

PennDOT advises motorists that during working hours motorists may encounter single-lane restrictions through the work zone between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and if necessary Friday, as crews mill and patch westbound U.S. 22/322 in preparation for asphalt paving.

U.S. 22/322 westbound averages more than 26,500 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation