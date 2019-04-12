Police looking for suspects who stole pickup truck in Dover Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.--A pair of car thieves were caught on camera in York County and now police are hoping the public can identify the suspects.

The theft happened along the 3700 block of Kimberley Lane in Dover Township.

Police say the suspects stole a silver 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

The suspects were captured on a Ring security camera rifling through a vehicle nearby on Wheatland Drive.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.