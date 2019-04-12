× Police searching for man who stole previously towed vehicle in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who fled in a vehicle he stole after it had been towed.

Leslie Thompson, 21, is facing possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, and driving without a license, among other related charges.

On April 1 around 2:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Erford Road in Camp Hill for a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Thompson, who was seated in a vehicle.

Police found that Thompson was unlicensed, and in a vehicle with a suspended registration and that was uninsured.

In the driver’s door handle, police observed a bag containing synthetic marijuana.

Thompson admitted that he knew it was there to police.

Police seized the registration plate, and towed the vehicle at request of the owner.

Around 5:20 p.m. on April 1, Thompson went to Magaro’s Towing to retrieve property from the vehicle after it had been towed.

Thompson allegedly entered the vehicle and fled with employees attempting to stop him.

It was reported to police that Thompson fled at a high rate of speed with no registration on the vehicle.

Police have obtained a warrant for Thompson, and ask anyone that knows the whereabouts of Thompson to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.