Ravens sign guard Marshal Yanda to contract extension

BALTIMORE– The Ravens are keeping a key cog on its offensive line around for two more seasons.

The team announced that it has agreed to terms with G Marshal Yanda on a one-year contract extension. That deal will keep Yanda tied to the team through the 2020 season.

Yanda, 34, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, and has been one of the Ravens’ best offensive lineman over the 12 seasons.

He started all 16 games for Baltimore in 2018, and is expected to lead the team’s offensive line again this season.