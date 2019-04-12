× Reckless endangerment charges filed against 2 people who got into dispute while driving separate vehicles

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster residents have been charged with reckless endangerment after they allegedly got into a dispute while driving in separate vehicles.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while Christina Sirgenson, 36, and Juan Montero, 27, were traveling on East Walnut Street.

Police say Montero, who was driving a motorcycle, threw an item at Sirgenson’s vehicle. In response, Sirgenson alleged swerved into Montero who police say lost control and struck a concrete barrier. He was thrown from the motorcycle, over the barrier and down near the Conestoga River, according to police.

Montero sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police note that Sirgenson surrendered to police Wednesday and was released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Montero turned himself in Firday. His bail was also set at $5,000 unsecured.

They’re both awaiting their preliminary hearings.