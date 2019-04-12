× Route 222 bridge repairs resume in Ephrata, delays expected through November 22

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that at 9:00 PM Monday night, April 15, weather permitting, bridge painting crews will begin work on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County.

PennDOT advises travelers that they may encounter short-term nighttime single-lane traffic restrictions over the next two months between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM on U.S. 222 near the bridge work in the Ephrata area.

This work is part of a $5,088,332 contract being conducted by Kinsley Construction Co. of the City of York, York County, to rehabilitate four U.S. 222 mainline bridges and five overhead bridges. Bridge work this year will focus first on painting the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 and then the rehab of four mainline U.S. 222 southbound and northbound bridges over Pleasant Valley Road in West Earl Township and Glennwood Drive in Ephrata Township.

PennDOT advises that starting May 15, and continuing through November 22, motorists should expect long-term single-lane restrictions during bridge rehab work on mainline U.S. 222 beginning in the southbound lanes over Glenwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road.

U.S. 222 southbound averages more than 25,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

U.S. 222 mainline bridge work includes concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, expansion joint replacement, and a latex-modified concrete overlay. Similar work was completed last year on the East Mohler Church Road bridge over U.S. 222 as well as concrete bridge deck and beam repairs, and minor drainage work on the Miley Road, Pool Road, and Peach Road bridges over U.S. 222 in West Earl Township, and the Kramer Mill Road bridge over U.S. 222 in East Cocalico Township.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for roadway construction operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit http://www.projects.penndot.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT