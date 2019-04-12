× Secret Service: Man lit his jacket on fire outside of the White House fence line

WASHINGTON D.C. — A man lit himself on fire along the North Fence Line of the White House Friday afternoon, according to the United States Secret Service.

Secret Service personnel responded to the location on Pennsylvania Avenue after 3 p.m.

The Secret Service said that the man was on an electronic wheelchair-type scooter when he lit his outer jacket on fire.

Personnel quickly extinguished the fire. The man was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, the Secret Service added.

