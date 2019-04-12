Showers through morning, warming weekend before more rain chances

PM SHOWERS AND STORMS: A few showers and storms will be possible for our mid-afternoon ahead of the main line later tonight. Around dinner time, showers and storms make their way into our western counties. Once the sun sets, the storms will have less energy to work with. Regardless, heavy rainfall, very small hail and lightning will persist in the evening and into the overnight time frame area-wide. There is a very low threat of these storms become severe because of the wind in our western counties. Showers end before sunrise Saturday with temperatures only dropping into the mid-50s overnight. A widespread one inch of rainfall will be likely with isolated higher totals possible.

50/50 WEEKEND: Drying out throughout the morning, partly-to-mostly cloudy skies continue for Saturday. Afternoon temperatures soar into a muggy mid-70s high temperature. A mild Sunday morning yields to evening shower chances once again with highs near 70-degrees. Showers persist into Monday morning to start the work week.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: As the rain ends, temperatures likely decrease throughout the day on Monday. Bottoming out in the low-to-mid 50s with occasionally breezy winds, partly cloudy skies will be the norm in the afternoon. A morning low around 40-degrees starts Tuesday as mostly sunny skies return. Mid-60s Tuesday afternoon improve to the 70s once again by the same time on Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann