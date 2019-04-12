Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed this weekend's St. Baldrick St Event at Annie Bailey's in Lancaster City.

The time is now for you to be a hero for children with cancer. Join the Annie Baileys Irish Pub St. Baldrick's event, and whether you decide to shave your head, volunteer, or donate, we hope you'll be a part of the excitement!

This is the largest event in the state of Pennsylvania consistently raising over $100,000 each year! We are only $13,000 away from finally raising 1 MILLION dollars! Join today and be part of this momentous occasion!

For more information about St. Baldrick St at Annie Bailey's , checkout the site at: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/AnnieBaileys2019