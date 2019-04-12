State Police seize illegal drugs valued at over $14 Million in the first quarter of 2019

Drugs seized in Shepard

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $14,190,683 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2019.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized nearly 118 pounds of cocaine and 27 pounds of heroin. Troopers also confiscated more than 14 pounds of fentanyl. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction, putting users, people close to them, and first responders at risk. The heroin and fentanyl have a combined street value of $956,460.

The Pennsylvania State Police remains an integral part of the Opioid Command Center, working to fight the heroin and opioid crisis as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration. In April, the department marked the one-year anniversary of the Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network (ODIN).

ODIN is a centralized repository to track overdoses, naloxone administrations, and investigative drug information that allows police, public safety, and healthcare professionals to share all types of information related to opioid abuse in their communities. ODIN is now used by more than 1,300 agencies in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, including 1,000 municipal police departments.

 

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

 Drug

Total Seized

Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine

117.78 lbs.

$2,120,040

Crack Cocaine

4.73 lbs.

$212,850

Heroin

26.98 lbs.

$728,460

Fentanyl

14.25 lbs.

$228,000

LSD

506 doses

$10,170

Marijuana THC – Liquid

29.89 pints

$200,263

Marijuana THC – Solid

37.27 lbs.

$186,350

Marijuana Plants

151 plants

$24,915

Processed Marijuana

1,437 lbs.

$4,311,060

Methamphetamines

68.40 lbs.

$2,776,000

MDMA – Ecstasy

37.06 lbs.

$1,226,840

MDMA – Pills

192 pills

$2,880

Other Narcotics

687.99 lbs.

$1,395,980

Other Narcotics (Pills)

30,667 pills

$766,875

 

Total Value

$14,190,683

 

 

 

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

SOURCE: State Police

