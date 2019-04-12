× State Police seize illegal drugs valued at over $14 Million in the first quarter of 2019

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $14,190,683 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2019.

From January 1 through March 31, state police seized nearly 118 pounds of cocaine and 27 pounds of heroin. Troopers also confiscated more than 14 pounds of fentanyl. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction, putting users, people close to them, and first responders at risk. The heroin and fentanyl have a combined street value of $956,460.

The Pennsylvania State Police remains an integral part of the Opioid Command Center, working to fight the heroin and opioid crisis as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration. In April, the department marked the one-year anniversary of the Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network (ODIN).

ODIN is a centralized repository to track overdoses, naloxone administrations, and investigative drug information that allows police, public safety, and healthcare professionals to share all types of information related to opioid abuse in their communities. ODIN is now used by more than 1,300 agencies in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, including 1,000 municipal police departments.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 117.78 lbs. $2,120,040 Crack Cocaine 4.73 lbs. $212,850 Heroin 26.98 lbs. $728,460 Fentanyl 14.25 lbs. $228,000 LSD 506 doses $10,170 Marijuana THC – Liquid 29.89 pints $200,263 Marijuana THC – Solid 37.27 lbs. $186,350 Marijuana Plants 151 plants $24,915 Processed Marijuana 1,437 lbs. $4,311,060 Methamphetamines 68.40 lbs. $2,776,000 MDMA – Ecstasy 37.06 lbs. $1,226,840 MDMA – Pills 192 pills $2,880 Other Narcotics 687.99 lbs. $1,395,980 Other Narcotics (Pills) 30,667 pills $766,875 Total Value $14,190,683