State Police seize illegal drugs valued at over $14 Million in the first quarter of 2019
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $14,190,683 worth of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and other prohibited drugs in the first quarter of 2019.
From January 1 through March 31, state police seized nearly 118 pounds of cocaine and 27 pounds of heroin. Troopers also confiscated more than 14 pounds of fentanyl. In its purest form, even a small amount of fentanyl can cause a severe and potentially deadly reaction, putting users, people close to them, and first responders at risk. The heroin and fentanyl have a combined street value of $956,460.
The Pennsylvania State Police remains an integral part of the Opioid Command Center, working to fight the heroin and opioid crisis as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s disaster declaration. In April, the department marked the one-year anniversary of the Pennsylvania Overdose Information Network (ODIN).
ODIN is a centralized repository to track overdoses, naloxone administrations, and investigative drug information that allows police, public safety, and healthcare professionals to share all types of information related to opioid abuse in their communities. ODIN is now used by more than 1,300 agencies in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania, including 1,000 municipal police departments.
|
First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|
Drug
|
Total Seized
|
Total Value of Amount Seized
|
Cocaine
|
117.78 lbs.
|
$2,120,040
|
Crack Cocaine
|
4.73 lbs.
|
$212,850
|
Heroin
|
26.98 lbs.
|
$728,460
|
Fentanyl
|
14.25 lbs.
|
$228,000
|
LSD
|
506 doses
|
$10,170
|
Marijuana THC – Liquid
|
29.89 pints
|
$200,263
|
Marijuana THC – Solid
|
37.27 lbs.
|
$186,350
|
Marijuana Plants
|
151 plants
|
$24,915
|
Processed Marijuana
|
1,437 lbs.
|
$4,311,060
|
Methamphetamines
|
68.40 lbs.
|
$2,776,000
|
MDMA – Ecstasy
|
37.06 lbs.
|
$1,226,840
|
MDMA – Pills
|
192 pills
|
$2,880
|
Other Narcotics
|
687.99 lbs.
|
$1,395,980
|
Other Narcotics (Pills)
|
30,667 pills
|
$766,875
|
|
Total Value
|
$14,190,683
|
|
|
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
SOURCE: State Police