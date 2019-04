× WATCH: The first trailer for ‘Star Wars Episode IX’ debuts online

The final chapter in the Star Wars saga hits theaters in December.

On Friday, the first teaser trailer for “Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” debuted online.

The trailer was first shown at the annual Star Wars Celebration fan experience in Chicago.

It was introduced after an interview with the film’s main cast by Stephen Colbert.

Watch it below.