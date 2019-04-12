× Woman arrested, two men wanted in Franklin County jewelry store theft

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman was arrested and two men are wanted after a jewelry store theft.

On April 10 around 2:00 p.m., two men entered Ludwig’s Jewelers in Chambersburg and stole jewelry from the business.

One suspect was wearing a lime green sweatshirt and the other was wearing a white t-shirt.

The suspects were found to be associated with a bright green Kia Soul.

On April 11, police received information from an off-duty officer that the Kia Soul was located in Shippensburg.

Police responded to that area and found the vehicle, as well as the owner, who was identified as Manaya Williams.

After an interview, Williams was arrested.

Police were able to obtain information on the two men who committed the theft, and warrants will be sought for the suspects.