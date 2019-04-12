Woman charged, man wanted after stealing over $3,500 from gaming machines at Lancaster County tavern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- A woman has been charged and a man is wanted after the duo allegedly stole over $3,500 from two gaming machines.

Patricia Noll, of Akron, is facing theft and criminal conspiracy to commit theft charges.

On February 9, Noll and an unidentified male suspect entered the Cocalico Tavern, and removed over $3,500 from two PA Skills Gaming Machines in a period of 40 minutes.

Police are still attempting to identify the man in the above videos and photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Neff or the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717 336-1725 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.