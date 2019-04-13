× Computer Scam warning in Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA — Carlisle Police say they’ve recently received several complaints of a new online scam. The victims are contacted about a purchase such as virus software and asked to download additional programs. During that process, the victim’s computer may be accessed and allow the retrieval of personal information including things like banking information. A variety of fraud is then initiated with the victim’s information. The Carlisle Police Department is reminding everyone to be cautious and aware of every increasing methods being used to commit fraud.