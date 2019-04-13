Crime survivors call on lawmakers to make a change in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Crime survivors from across Central Pennsylvania gathered on Saturday to share their emotional stories while calling on lawmakers to make a change.

It was all for 'Survivors Speak National Day of Action' at Choice Community Christian Church in Harrisburg.

Richard Merill of York County was there for his brother, Chad Merill, who was killed last year at a bar for defending a man who was being attacked with racial slurs.

"It's not a lot of anger which you would think with everything people here have gone through but there's a lot of positivity with it," said Merrill.

Merill's mother, Pearl Wise, says the group has given her the support that she needs.

"I've gone from feeling all alone, nobody understands, what am I going to do with my life to suddenly feeling like a weight has been lifted off and I have a purpose." said Wise.

Ten years ago, Lisa Burhannan`s son, 22-year-old Darrell Evans Jr. was shot and killed.

As a survivor herself and organizer of the event, she says she wants to see lawmakers step up.

"Give us a seat at the table and let us give you an understanding of what we really need because you don't really know unless you really lived it," said Burhannan.