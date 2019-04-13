Genesis Golf hosts ladies night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEWARTSTOWN, P.A. -- The Masters kicked off earlier this week and what better way to get more women involved in the sport then having a ladies night.

“It kind of takes the pressure off. It’s just us ladies. We can kind of chill, relax and chat about golf," Jennifer Ickes, New Freedom.

That’s just what ladies night at Genesis Golf in Stewartstown.

“You get to meet other women that are in the same boat that want to learn golf that really don’t have the foundation. They’ve had their husbands give them a few tips, but they don’t really understand the why behind it and we try to give them the why," Kim Carl, Owner of Genesis Golf.

Whether you’re playing for fun or just want to take a few strokes off you’re game, Genesis Golf has what you need.

“My friends husbands also plays golf, so we’re learning together and maybe we can all go out on the course, just us four adults, without kids," Kristin Young, Shrewsbury.

These nights give women the chance to make a statement on the course, but also picking up a game they can play the rest of their life.

“You could play with someone who is 13 or 73 and to me, it’s the ideal family sport," said Carl.

“Obviously requires a lot of skill but you don’t have to lift 50 pound weights to do it," said Young.

What better way to take a break from the guys for a few hours on a Friday night.

“It’s a great facility down here. I like that it’s women owned. I like that it’s women run. I’m a big fan of that. I work with a lot of men so it’s nice to get a little change of pace and get our with other women," Ickes.

Exchanging down time for tee times.