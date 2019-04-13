Male body found in Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg said the body of a male was found by fisherman on an island across from the PennDOT building along the Susquehanna River around 4:30 Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the Dock Street Dam and with the assistance of River Rescue were able to locate a male that appeared to have been deceased for some time.

The male could not be identified due to his decomposition.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with relevant information regarding this case is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit the information through Crime Watch.