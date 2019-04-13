× Man charged with assaulting girlfriend in Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA — Carlisle Police arrest a man after they say he injured his girlfriend during am argument. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on the first block of N Bedford St. Police say they found the victim with physical injuries suffered at the hands of her boyfriend, Bryce Thompson.

Thompson was arrested for simple assault and harassment. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. He will be scheduled for a preliminary hearing at MDJ Birbeck’s office at a later date.