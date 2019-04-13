Man charged with assaulting girlfriend in Carlisle

Posted 3:44 PM, April 13, 2019, by

Bryce Thompson

CARLISLE, PA — Carlisle Police arrest a man after they say he injured his girlfriend during am argument. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on the first block of N Bedford St. Police say they found the victim with  physical injuries suffered at the hands of her boyfriend, Bryce Thompson.

Thompson was arrested for simple assault and harassment. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.  He will be scheduled for a preliminary hearing at MDJ Birbeck’s office at a later date.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.