Report: Police investigating 'inappropriate touching' at Penn State football building

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – According to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Penn State police are investigating an allegation of inappropriate touching at the Lasch building. The article states a “known student” allegedly touched other students multiple times.

Other information is scarce. No names are mentioned and it does not appear police have made an arrest.

Penn State police say the accusation was made via a “third-party report.”

Students were told about the report via a “Timely Warning” email Thursday night.

Those email are sent to students if there is a report of sexual or indecent assault on campus.

Penn State was home to one of the most infamous sexual assault scandals in history, perpetrated by convicted child rapist and former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky. Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes. He was sentenced that October to 30 to 60 years in state prison.