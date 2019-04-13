Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night!

STORM POTENTIAL SUNDAY NIGHT: We start off the morning with a few showers on Sunday as a warm front lifts north through the area. By the afternoon, we will find ourselves in the warm sector wedged between a warm front and a cold front. A few showers are still possible through the day, but we can see a good amount of dry time during the afternoon as well. By the evening, a strong line of storms is likely to develop along the PA-OH border and track eastward. This line of storms looks to reach our area by very late Sunday night, likely after 9-10 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk, 2 out of 5 for our region Sunday. The primary threats with this line of storms will be damaging winds, flash flooding, and frequent lightning. The most promising threat at this time looks to be flooding given the good amount of rain we received on Friday. Another 1-1.5″ of rain is possible with these storms and that will lead to the likeliness of power outages. Combining strong winds and a saturated ground, it will be easier for trees to be uprooted and even fall on power lines. Models are hinting at a moderate to even high power outage index for Sunday night and into Monday morning. Wind gusts around 50-60 mph will be possible among the strongest storms that roll through. All activity comes to an end early Monday by 6-7 AM.

BREEZY AND COOLER MONDAY: After being spoiled with the 70s this weekend, temperatures will likely cool down on Monday. We will have a rather unusual situation on Monday where our daytime high occurs overnight and temperatures look to cool through the day. We will be in the mid 60s overnight Sunday into Monday and by Monday afternoon temperatures will likely fall into the upper 50s. That’s thanks to the cold front that will cross through Sunday night with the strong storms. We will begin to warm things up again and by mid week more 70s are possible.

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash