Traffic Scofflaws: Beware Derry Twp PD ‘Ghost Car’

DERRY TWP, Dauphin County, PA — Police in Derry Twp. are employing a new tool on the road: a ‘Ghost Car.’ The graphics on a Police Dept SUV are subdued and the emergency lights are recessed to make it more inconspicuous in daylight, but it still possesses enhanced reflective qualities at night when lights from other vehicles hit it. Uniformed police will use this vehicle for traffic and patrol enforcement throughout the Township.

According to the department’s post on crimewatch.org, “there are no plans at this time to change the sound of the siren to that of the Ectomobile.” The graphic concept is credited to Lt. Tim Roche, and design & application by Cassel Sign, Manheim, PA.