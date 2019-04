× Woman charged with assault in Carlisle

Carlisle, PA — Police in Carlisle say a woman assaulted a man, causing injury and pain to his groin during a somestiv dispute. It happened Friday on the the 300 block of Lincoln Street.

During the dispute, Samantha Gonzalez shoved and struck a male victim in addition to the groin attack. Gonzalez was arrested on charges of simple assault and harassment.