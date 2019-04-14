× Police: 14-year-old shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday night, according to police.

It happened around 11:12 p.m. at 14th and Market Streets.

Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy lying on the street with a gunshot wound, according to police reports. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg City Police at 717-558-6900.

40.273191 -76.886701