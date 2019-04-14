Police: 14-year-old shot in Harrisburg

Posted 1:09 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25PM, April 14, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Harrisburg on Saturday night, according to police.

It happened around 11:12 p.m. at 14th and Market Streets.

Responding officers found a 14-year-old boy lying on the street with a gunshot wound, according to police reports. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg City Police at 717-558-6900.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.