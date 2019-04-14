97th Annual Educational Conference and Exhibit show held today in Derry Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Township officials across the state learned many new ways to improve local communities.

The Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors held its 97th Annual Educational Conference and Exhibit show at the Hershey Lodge.

140 workshops and 300 different exhibitors were available to discuss different topics like flood preparedness and healthcare costs. Event organizers said the event gives local leaders the chance to explore different ways to run municipalities more efficiently.

"The exhibit show has things from road equipment to water and sewer equipment to tax collection tools," said David Sanko, Executive Director of PSATS. "Everything and anything that a township needs to be able to do their job theyr're going to be able to see here," said Sanko.

This is the largest municipal exhibit in the state with more than 3,000 people in attendance.