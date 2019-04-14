× Body pulled from Susquehanna River identified

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Police in Harrisburg have identified a man’s body that was found along the Susquehanna River on Saturday afternoon.

Sean Walton, 37, had been missing since January 5 when he leapt from the Harvey Taylor Bridge into the Susquehanna River below.

Just before Walton jumped from the bridge, he had been involved in a crash at 3rd and Forester Street in Harrisburg and fled from police.

Investigators searched the river for two days, hoping to find him but they were unsuccessful.

Around 4:26 p.m. Saturday, police said a fisherman found a body on an island across from the PennDOT building.

Harrisburg Police, with the assistance of the River Rescue team, recovered the man’s body near the Dock Street Dam.

At the time, police did not release the identity of the man, because the body had been in the water for some time.

On Sunday, investigators confirmed that Sean Walton’s body had been recovered.

