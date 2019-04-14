Fallen soldiers honored at the Afghanistan Flag War Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH YORK, York County - A community honored all soldiers who have died in the Afghanistan war.

The 14th annual Afghanistan War Flag Memorial was held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery.

2,433 flags were put up to symbolize each fallen soldier, along with 308 commemorating Pennsylvania's fallen. The war flag memorial has been held each year since 2005.

Organizers said the memorial serves as an opportunity for the community to honor those who have died for our freedom.

"It's always being our belief that patriots are not born, they're taught," said Jack Sommer, Manager at Prospect Hill Cemetery. "So, here is an opportunity for the community to show our young people the reverence that one should show to the flag. And, to show honor to those who served the flag and particularly to those who have made the supreme sacrifice," said Sommer.

A fallen hero banner was also on display to honor Sgt. Christopher Slutman and Sgt. Benjamin Hines. The U.S. marines with York County ties that were killed in Afghanistan on April 8, 2019.