Myerstown man accused of exposing himself to girl at school bus stop

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.–A Myerstown man is facing charges after he exposed himself to a girl at a school bus stop in Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police reports.

Dustin West, 34, is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and corruption of minors.

It happened Friday along the 500 block of Houtztown Road in Jackson Township around 7:11 a.m.

Troopers responded to the area after receiving a report of a suspicious man who exposed his genitals to a sixth grade girl.

Investigators found West, who matched the description of the suspect, in the area of the 100 block of West Main Avenue.

State police say West confessed to exposing himself to the girl.