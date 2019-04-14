Severe storms likely tonight: flooding, damaging winds, and power outages possible!

SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT: The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our SLIGHT RISK, level 2 out of 5, to ENHANCED RISK, a level 3 out of 5, for the entire Susquehanna Valley. This means that any storms that do form have an enhanced risk to turn severe. The main threats we have been monitoring have not changed, in fact they have a more likelihood of happening. Damaging wind gusts from straight line winds, flash flooding from heavy rain, power outages, and frequent lightning are likely tonight. A strong line of storms has been producing severe weather today in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. This same line of storms will track east tonight bringing the threat of severe weather our way. Timing looks to be after 10-11 PM in our western counties and clearing out eastern counties by 4-5 AM. While the threat of tornadoes is low, it is not zero – there could be some brief spin ups. Given that this is an overnight event, the threat for flooding needs to be taken very seriously. Flooded roadways are much more difficult to see at night. Downed trees and potentially power lines are likely due to a saturated ground and strong winds.

BREEZY WINDS CONTINUE MONDAY: While we are done with the severe weather threat early Monday, strong winds look to persist through the day on Monday. Strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep things a bit gusty especially through the first half of Monday. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph continue Monday and temperatures will likely be falling through the day. We will hold onto the 60s Sunday night, but fall into the 50s by Monday afternoon. Temperatures begin to rebound by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash