Police: Bible, gasoline used to set outside Glen Rock church

GLEN ROCK BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police are investigating after small fires were set outside the Trinity United Church of Christ in Glen Rock.

Southern Regional Police Department and the Glen Rock Fire Department responded to the church located along the first block of Manchester Street around 9:20 p.m. on Friday night.

Multiple small fires were set on the steps outside of the church, according to police reports.

A Bible and gasoline were used to start the fires, police said. A vigilant witness helped investigators identify a person of interest , who later confessed to lighting the fires, according to police reports.

The investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been filed.

