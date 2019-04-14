St. Baldrick’s Foundation holds head-shaving fundraiser to support childhood cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - Barbers, shavees and lots of volunteers joined the fight against childhood cancer.

The St. Baldrick's Fonudatin held its 12th annual head-shaving event to help fund research to find a cure to childhood cancer.

All the money will go to different hospital across the state. Organizers said each shavee had to get sponsors for their heads and more than 140 people went bald by the end of the day.

"It's pretty awesome to see a lot of the same faces year after year," said Billy Nonnemacher, event organizer. "The foundation has different levels of participation and we have a lot of 10 year people, 12 year people that are here from the beginning. We see familiar faces and we've seen new faces every year. We've probably shaven 30 women today, and that's pretty incredible," said Nonnemacher.

The event helped raise more than $100,000. Organizers said the foundation has raised more than a million dollars since they started doing the event 12 years ago.