The Lancaster Barnstormers hosts Spring fest and Easter egg hunt in Lancaster

LANCASTER - Lots of kids hopped around ahead of Easter weekend at a Spring fest.

The Lancaster Barnstormers hosted an Easter egg hunt at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Kids of all ages found more than 1,300 colored eggs. There were also bounce houses, slides, and face painting to make it a playful time for kids and adults.

"Having an event like this before our season starts, allows the people to come to the stadium, enjoy the field, enjoy our park, and get some vibes in the stadium before the season starts," said Michael Reynolds, general manager. "It's a way for us to give back to the community, so it's not just baseball so many times a year. To have these events, it's a way for us to create memories for families and allow them to enjoy the park," said Reynolds.

The Brain Safety Association was there to promote brain safety by giving away free bike helmets.